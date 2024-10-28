Best touchdown scorer prop bets for Monday Night Football

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Sunday was the busiest day in the NFL in more than a month, with 14 games taking place during a week in which all 32 squads are in play. Following that barrage of football action, Monday Night Football caps off the week with a matchup between the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers host the matchup at Acrisure Stadium, entering at 5-2, and New York is aiming to improve on a 2-5 record.

In advance of the Week 8 matchup, there are numerous avenues to handicap the action, including the touchdown prop bet market. This piece will highlight two anytime touchdown prop bets, meaning that the player in question must score a touchdown at any point during the game. From there, there is a bonus “first touchdown scorer” prop included, putting the spotlight on another interesting market.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Giants WR Malik Nabers (+230, FanDuel)

New York’s overall team total is sitting at 14.5 points in the market. That inevitably pushes the price up on any individual touchdown scorer for the Giants, simply because the team is not projected to score much. However, Nabers is the clear No. 1 weapon for the Giants, and he entered the week with top-15 rankings in the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns despite missing two games.

Nabers has at least seven targets in every game this season, including three games with 12 or more. That has resulted in three touchdowns across five games, and even with Pittsburgh likely loading up to stop him, Nabers has shown elite talent and speed and isn’t a simple defensive assignment. This might be the best price on Nabers to score that the market will deliver for the rest of the season.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Steelers RB Najee Harris (+105, DraftKings)

Harris is priced as the most likely touchdown scorer for the Steelers, which might scare some people away from him in the market. However, Harris has performed in a way that should command that respect, particularly in the last two games.

Harris has 35 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the last two weeks, and this is also a strong matchup. The Giants are yielding more than five yards per carry to opposing running backs this season. While that has not led to a bevy of rushing touchdowns, the Steelers are more than comfortable leaning on Harris. That could be even more true in a matchup in which Pittsburgh is a solid betting favorite to win the game at home.

First Touchdown Scorer: Giants QB Daniel Jones (+2000, FanDuel)

The nature of the first touchdown scorer market points to at least relative longshots, and Daniel Jones certainly fits that bill. Jones has not scored a touchdown as a runner yet this season, and he has only one rushing touchdown since the start of the 2023 season. However, Jones is very appetizing at the current price offered by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jones has always been an underrated rushing option. He has averaged 5.5 yards per carry in his career, with 184 rushing yards this season and more than 200 rushing yards during every season of his career. Jones also has 13 career rushing touchdowns, and the Giants are willing to highlight his legs in key situations. Pittsburgh’s defense will undoubtedly key on New York’s skill players at times, but Jones can bring value at this number.