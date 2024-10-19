Best touchdown scorer prop bets for Patriots vs. Jaguars in Week 7

Which players will score touchdowns during the Week 7 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?

Following a Thursday night game between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints, the beef of the NFL schedule for Week 7 begins on Sunday. Things begin with morning action as the Jacksonville Jaguars play in London for the second consecutive week. This time, the Jaguars will take on the New England Patriots in a battle between teams aiming to pick up their second win of the 2024 campaign.

As always, there are many ways to handicap this contest, including the touchdown prop bet market. Within this post, this will include two anytime touchdown prop bets, meaning that the player involved simply must score a touchdown for the bet to win. As a bonus bet, there is also a “first touchdown scorer” prop below, highlighting another available market for the first player to score a touchdown on Sunday in London.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Drake Maye (+330, FanDuel)

It is crucial to note that this market is measuring Maye to score a touchdown as a runner, rather than as a passer. Maye is a dynamic athlete who is not afraid of putting his head down and using his legs to garner first downs and touchdowns.

With uncertainty at running back, the Patriots could also look to exploit Maye’s mobility in short-area situations. This is an appealing price on his ability to find the end zone, especially considering the combination of his potential as a scrambler and on designed runs.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Brenton Strange (+800, FanDuel)

The Jaguars have a bevy of receiving targets, including three prominent wide receivers, multiple running backs and an established tight end in Evan Engram. However, Strange leads the team in green zone targets this season, and the second-year player from Penn State is an intriguing end zone target. He checks in at nearly 250 pounds with the ability to high-point the ball and also establish position in short areas.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the best odds on Strange at +800, making this an event that qualifies as a longshot. Still, he has two touchdowns in the first six games, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence often leans toward Strange near the goal line.

First Touchdown Scorer: Brian Thomas (+900, DraftKings)

Brian Thomas is a big-play threat of the highest order. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound rookie from LSU was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Thomas is averaging 17.0 yards per reception in his debut campaign. Thomas has found the end zone on three occasions in six games and, while his anytime touchdown market is intriguing, Thomas is also a logical threat for the first touchdown market in longshot fashion. The Jaguars continue to aim to get the rookie involved early and often and, if Jacksonville is focused on taking a big swing, Thomas is the most likely target in the early going. DraftKings Sportsbook is currently offering the best odds on this bet.