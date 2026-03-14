UFC Fight Night is back on Paramount+ on Saturday, when Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos square off in the main event at the Meta Apex outside Las Vegas. MMA and sports fans can make trades on UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos, using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after they make $10 in trades.

Kalshi is a prediction market that offers shares on outcomes for different events, including UFC Fight Night and other MMA events. It's much like a stock market, where users can trade shares on teams or athletes to win (or lose). For example, Marwan Rahiki is trading for 72 cents per share on Kalshi for UFC Fight Night, implying he has a 72% chance to win his fight against Harry Hardwick. Users can cash out before an event settles, and share prices change throughout the day like any securities market. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract. Sign up using the promo code CBSSPORTS at Kalshi and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Paramount+ is the only place to Stream EVERY UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night live, at no additional cost. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the UEFA Champions League, college basketball, the NFL and Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. Plans start at just $8.99 per month, so sign up right here.

Best UFC Fight Night trades for Saturday, March 14

Saturday night's UFC Fight Night main card is headlined by Josh Emmett facing Kevin Vallejos in a matchup of ranked featherweights. Emmett (19-6-0) is the 11th-ranked fighter in the division but faces a challenge in Vallejos (17-1-0), who is ranked 14th and on the rise. The 41-year-old Emmett gives up 17 years to Vallejos and has lost four of his past five fights. That's why Vallejos is trading at $0.81 per share at Kalshi.

The UFC Fight Night card also finally brings together Amanda Lemos and Gillian Robertson, who were scheduled to face off in December. Robertson has won her last four fights while Lemos has lost three of her past five. Lemos has a tendency to go the distance, with four of those five fights ending in decisions, while Robertson has a knack for gaining submission. Kalshi is offering trades on Lemos at $0.32 per share. Sign up and trade on UFC at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Jose Delgado won seven fights in a row before a setback in his latest, and he is expected to beat Andre Fili fairly easily in their featherweight bout Friday night. Fili started his MMA career with 13 victories in his first 14 bouts but has gone 12-11 since, with two losses and two split-decision victories in his past four. You can buy a share of him to win for $0.20 at Kalshi.

Oumar Sy faces Ion Cutelaba, with Kalshi offering Sy at $0.75. The 30-year-old Sy is 12-1 in his career while Cutelaba, 32, has lost five of his last eight fights. Two of those were by submission, so Cutelaba could be in some trouble against Sy, a well-rounded fighter who has four wins by submission and five by KO. Trade on your favorite UFC fighters at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS here: