Best UFC White House betting apps: Get almost $6,000 in bonuses, promos at online sportsbooks on Sunday

In a week filled with big-time sporting events, none may be bigger than UFC Freedom 250 taking place at the White House on Sunday to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The UFC White House features a loaded seven-fight card, and sports betting sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM and Fanatics, are offering strong sportsbook promos to go along with this grand event. Two championship fights will take place on Sunday, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event to unify the lightweight titles. UFC Freedom 250 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+, with fights starting at 9 p.m. ET due to weather, and you can learn more about what the best betting apps are offering for this UFC Freedom 250 card below when planning your UFC betting options for Sunday's UFC White House.

New FanDuel users can get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days:

At DraftKings, new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager:

By using the latest bet365 bonus code, you get $365 in bonus bets instantly after your first $10 wager, win or lose:

UFC White House promo codes can help you get the most bang for your buck. The seven-fight UFC Freedom 250 card begins on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, leaving you plenty of time to use the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by almost $6,000 for UFC betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on the UFC White House from Washington, D.C.

UFC Freedom 250 betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for seven days



This FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Make an account by providing the requested information, such as your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There is no minimum odds requirement associated.

If you place a $5 real money wager each day for seven days, you will receive $50 in bonus bets per day, for a total of up to $350 in bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of that wager settling. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, however, bonus bets expire 72 hours after being issued. Bonus bets hold no cash value and can't be withdrawn as cash. Bets won using bonus bets award the winnings but do not return the stake.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. Only new users at the sportsbook qualify for this offer. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, such as name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settles. Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to earn 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email and birth date When prompted, use promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 and claim the promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it doesn't win Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan, however, can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Simply click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to enter BetMGM Sportsbook, or simply click here. After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Start to create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to secure up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Grant BetMGM Sportsbook location access. Make a deposit of at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts. This represents a maximum of $2,500.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $10 bet, whether the bet wins or loses. This offer is valid in all states where bet365 legally operates, excluding Illinois and Tennessee. Illinois and Tennessee users receive a $150 bonus with a $10 bet, win or lose. First bet must meet minimum odds of -500 or greater. Those interested in receiving $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 with minimum odds of -500 or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

New users looking to get bonus bets can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates legitimately.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name, email and payment details. Make a $5+ bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. They expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

2026 UFC White House betting preview

A year after winning the lightweight title after vacating the featherweight belt to bump up in divisions, Ilia Topuria gets to defend his title for the first time against interim champion Justin Gaethje to unify the championships. Topuria hasn't fought since June 2025 as he's battled legal and personal issues, but he's back to try and extend his undefeated record and become the unquestioned top guy in the lightweight division, as he was among the featherweights. Topuria is 17-0 professionally, including 9-0 in the UFC, and he often makes quick work of his opponents.

Six of Topuria's last eight fights ended in the first or second round, with five wins by KO/TKO and one by submission. Gaethje has been known to make quick work of his opponents as well over his career, but his last two fights went to a decision - both unanimous victories. Topuria is the -670 favorite, with Gaethje a +430 underdog in the latest UFC Freedom 250 odds. Although Topuria is a heavy favorite, whether the fight goes the distance or not has significantly more lopsided odds, with the "No" priced at -1350 odds and the "Yes" at +730.

Fight fans will be plenty entertained before the final fight, though. The UFC White House card also features Alex Pereira (-113) vs. Ciryl Gane (-113) for the interim heavyweight in the co-main event, and non-title fights including Diego Lopes (-186) vs. Steve Garcia (+144) and Sean O'Malley (-430) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+300). Get started at DraftKings here:

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.