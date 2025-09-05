An AFC West battle takes center stage on Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The Chiefs have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning seven straight against the Chargers. However, Kansas City is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games against an opponent from the AFC West. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering hundreds of bets on Chargers vs. Chiefs, including player props surrounding some of the game's biggest stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Justin Herbert.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday. According to the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by three points, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in your Chiefs vs. Chargers picks at FanDuel, be sure to check out the best NFL bets for today from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL best bets for Friday, Sept. 5 (odds subject to change):

Chargers +3 (-105)

Under 46.5 points (-108)

Travis Kelce Over 47.5 receiving yards (-114)

Combining the model's three picks into a Chiefs vs. Chargers parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +531 (risk $100 to win $531).

Chargers +3 (-105, FanDuel)



The Chargers have struggled to beat Kansas City in recent years, losing seven straight to the Chiefs. However, the Chargers were profitable for bettors with Jim Harbaugh at the helm last season. In fact, Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games last season. In addition, the Chargers are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six meetings against an opponent from the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Chiefs covered the spread just four times in their final 14 games last season. SportsLine's model is projecting the Chiefs to record a 22-21 win on Friday, with Los Angeles covering the spread in 50% of simulations.

Under 46.5 points (-108, FanDuel)



The Chargers featured the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense a season ago, giving up just 17.7 points per game on average. These two teams typically play low-scoring affairs when they face each other. The total has gone Under in five of the last six games between these AFC West rivals. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 43 points on Friday, with the Under cashing in more than 60% of simulations.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, Over 47.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



Kelce has been a focal point in the news following his engagement to Taylor Swift, and SportsLine's model expects he'll start the 2025 campaign with a strong showing against the Chargers. Kelce hauled in seven of nine targets for 89 yards in Kansas City's 17-10 win over Los Angeles last September. Kelce is Mahomes' favorite target, and SportsLine's model expects the veteran tight end to finish with 50 receiving yards on average against Los Angeles.