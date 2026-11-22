Sports bettors who want to make anytime touchdown scorer prop bets in NFL Week 11 won't be able to target the Packers, Rams or Falcons, as these teams will all be on byes. While that eliminates a few anytime touchdown favorites, there are plenty of other opportunities to wager on which players will be NFL anytime touchdown picks on Sunday. We're going over our favorite anytime TD picks for Sunday's day games, with all odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Before making your NFL picks on Sunday, you should see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL Week 11 anytime TD scorer props

D'Andre Swift anytime touchdown vs. Saints (-155)

New Orleans ranks 27th in rushing yards allowed per game entering Week 11, and Swift has been carrying the bulk of the load for Chicago in the run game. Kyle Monangai is expected to return, but that might actually benefit Swift in terms of touches. The veteran is the preferred option in the red zone and near the goal line, and Monangai is only likely to get more work if the Bears are routing New Orleans. Swift has a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns already this season. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jaylen Warren anytime touchdown vs. Eagles (+125)

Warren was completely bottled up against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, thought that was partially due to the Steelers needing to keep pace with Cincinnati's offense after falling into an early hole. The Eagles are unlikely to be pulling away with the way their offense has looked, and Warren represents Pittsburgh's best chance to control the game. The running back has scored just three times this season, but gets to go up against Philadelphia's 25th-ranked run defense. Wager on NFL Week 11 touchdown scorers with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

Bhayshul Tuten anytime touchdown vs. Giants (-105)

The Giants are one of the league's best pass defenses, ranking third in passing yards allowed per game. That'll be put to the test against MVP candidate Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars have shown they're willing to lean on the ground game if things aren't going right in the air. New York is allowing 121.6 rush yards per game and Tuten has been one of the breakout stars of the campaign. There are only three games where he has failed to find paydirt. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Fernando Mendoza anytime touchdown vs. Broncos (+550)

Why not run it back? Mendoza scored his first career NFL touchdown with his legs, and he's likely going to be on the move again when the Broncos play the Raiders. Denver has one of the league's best defenses, so Mendoza creating with his legs will be key for Las Vegas to keep the chains moving. Brock Bowers is dealing with an ankle injury, and if he's sidelined, that's one less option in the passing game for Mendoza to target. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: