The Week 5 college football schedule is loaded with pivotal conference matchups and there are dozens of college football betting options on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Iowa Hawkeyes earned a miraculous last-second win over the Michigan Wolverines last week and now they'll have a chance to further cement themselves as contenders in the Big Ten with the Ohio State Buckeyes coming to Kinnick Stadium. The latest Week 5 college football odds list Ohio State as the 14.5-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 44.5. However, you can wager any of the Week 5 college football lines to earn nearly $3,000 in bonuses from some of the top online sportsbooks and boost your bankroll on the best betting apps this week. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets:

There are dozens of online sports betting options if you're wondering how to bet on college football or where to bet on matchups like Iowa vs. Ohio State. Here's a closer look at available sportsbook promos on some of the top college football betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Week 5 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet college football.

Week 5 college football betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

If you are interested in signing up for DraftKings and claiming its welcome bonus, you can follow these simple steps:

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get $350 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $350 in FanCash after making a first-time bet of at least $20. To unlock this offer, new users just place a $20+ wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of creating an account. This results in $50 in FanCash paid daily over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Register an account, filling out information such as name, email, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more, with odds of -500 or longer. Day 1 FanCash is credited automatically within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling. For Days 2 through 7, you must opt in each day in the app to receive that day's FanCash. Limit one qualifying wager and a maximum of $350 in FanCash per new user. FanCash is non-withdrawable and not redeemable for cash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSSPORTSBR250. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Your first Bet Reset token lands in your Bonus Drawer as soon as your account is verified. No minimum first bet is required to unlock it.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't opened a bet365 account and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets after their first wager of at least $5. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.