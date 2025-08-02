There is just one WNBA matchup on Saturday, August 2, but it's a massive one with the Las Vegas Aces hosting the Minnesota Lynx. In other words, it's the reigning MVP (A'ja Wilson) taking on the current MVP favorite (Napheesa Collier) in a matchup filled with star power at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Saturday, August 2, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA pick:

Jackie Young Over 4.5 assists -110 (1 unit, FD)

Jackie Young Over 4.5 assists

The Aces switched up their rotation two games ago by having Jewell Loyd come off the bench and Kierstan Bell join the starting unit. It's worked so far, as Las Vegas has won those two contests by a combined 41 points. By swapping a role player like Bell into the starting five instead of the more ball-dominant Loyd, we've also seen Jackie Young's assist total skyrocket over the past two matchups.

Granted, two games is not the biggest sample size, but it's definitely interesting to see Young tally her most assists (11 last game against the Sparks) and second-most assists (8 two games ago against the Wings) in her past two outings—or since Loyd started coming off the bench. Young has also gone Over 4.5 assists in six of her past seven games, including when she racked up five dimes against this same Lynx team in just 27 minutes (she didn't play the final 13+ minutes because it was a blowout).

When these two teams played last week, the Lynx rolled to a 109-78 home victory while the Aces were on the second leg of a road back-to-back. Saturday's matchup, though, is in Las Vegas, where the Lynx are just 4.5-point road favorites, and the Aces are well-rested because they haven't played since Tuesday. I'm expecting a tighter game, meaning more Young minutes and more assist opportunities.