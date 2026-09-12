The Week 2 college football schedule features a must-see matchup featuring No. 1 Ohio State traveling to take on No. 4 Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams have championship aspirations, and Saturday's showdown will go a long way toward figuring out College Football Playoff seeding down the line, but for tonight, it's a chance to take advantage of some of the top betting promos at sports betting apps. Saturday also features games such as Alabama vs. Kentucky and Iowa State vs. Iowa, but Ohio State vs. Texas will garner a significant portion of the interest. If you're looking for top sportsbooks for college football betting, you can find several online sports betting options below. Bet on Week 2 college football at FanDuel here and get $350 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet for seven straight days:

Texas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Week 2 college football odds, with an over/under of 49.5 points. These two met last year in Columbus, Ohio, and the Buckeyes won, 14-7. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Week 2 of college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games. They can help you figure out where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 2 college football

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all have "bet and get" offers for new users. The DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. DraftKings then distributes eight $25 bonus bets paid out within 21 days. Users receive two bonus bet tokens every seven days.

The FanDuel promo code involves seven straight days of sports betting to maximize the reward. The newest FanDuel promo code gives new users $50 in bonus bets each day they wager at least $5 for the first seven days, totaling a maximum of $350 in bonus bets.

The Hard Rock Bet bonus code gives new users $100 in bonus bets after making a $5 bet. These bonus bets are paid out over five weeks as five $20 bonus bet tokens.

The bet365 bonus code is straightforward. Bet365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10 or more, win or lose.

The BetMGM promo code has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer varies based on the state the user lives in.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days. Each bet is covered up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in FanCash. Fanatics also offers a secondary option where users can get $350 in FanCash after betting $20. The FanCash is distributed over seven days.

And the Caesars Sportsbook promo code allows new users to double their winnings on 10 bets after signing up and betting $1 or more with their first bet. Caesars awards users 10 profit boost tokens after the first wager settles.

Betting on Week 2 college football

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rice vs. Notre Dame: Over 54.5 total points

Notre Dame had the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation last year at 42 points per game, and QB1 CJ Carr showed he can still lead an offense to plenty of points without two first-round pick running backs behind him. The Fighting Irish scored 28 second-half points en route to a 41-13 win over Wisconsin last week. The Fighting Irish have shown they can go Over this total by themselves, as the SportsLine Projection Model nearly projects them to do Saturday. Notre Dame scored at least 56 points in two of its four September games last year. The model projects plenty of offense out of Notre Dame again, carrying the Over to hit in 74.2% of simulations. Bet on college football with the Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet, win or lose:

Iowa State vs. Iowa: Under 41.5 total points

"Iowa and Iowa State have stayed Under the total in seven of their last nine meetings against each other, and I think they're going to stay under this time, too, on the basis of both teams getting new quarterbacks," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Iowa added 16 players through the transfer portal, and none of them were a quarterback to replace Mark Gronowski. Iowa State lost Rocco Becht and head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State, leaving them with Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor to take over at quarterback. No starters return on offense or defense for Iowa State. But this rivalry will have them play better than they are, and the game will stay close. Under is the play." Bet on Week 2 college football at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Ohio State (+2) vs. Texas

"I believe both these teams are two of the best we have, but it's hard for me to trust the Longhorns in a spot like this because they continue to come up short in spots like this," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "I simply trust the Buckeyes more, and if I can get points with them, I'll take em." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.