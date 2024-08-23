Bet365 becomes first betting partner of UEFA Champions League

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

One of the biggest names in international sports betting is partnering with the world’s largest club soccer competition.

On Tuesday, both UEFA and bet365 announced a partnership that will last three years in length, through the conclusion of the 2026-27 tournament. Bet365 will become the first ever sports betting brand to sponsor the world-famous competition.

Prior to its arrival in the United States, bet365 was a fixture in the European sports betting market. The company is now actively accepting bets in 11 states.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 in bonus bets In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Terms of the deal

In the next few days, bet365 plans to launch one of the largest ticket giveaways in Champions League history. Thousands of tickets will be given away to bettors in select countries to celebrate the new partnership.

In addition to receiving free tickets to giveaway, the sports betting operator will also benefit from brand exposure on Champions League digital channels, as well as media backdrops and in-game perimeter LED boards.

“As the first sports betting brand to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, we’re delighted to be joining a roster of high-profile premier brand partners at such an exciting time for the competition,” said bet365 Global Chief Marketing Officer Alex Sefton.

New format for Champions League

The UEFA Champions League kicks off on September 17th. The league phase draw takes place on Aug. 29 in Monaco. The Champions League is the third-most-watched soccer competition in the world, behind only the World Cup and Euro, two national-team tournaments. Champions League betting is also popular, in parallel with its general popularity.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Champions League. The format is changing as the tournament goes from traditional group stages to more of a league format.

All 36 teams will compete in the league stage. The top eight teams will receive a bye to the Round of 16. Teams that finish between ninth and 24th will play two-legged first round playoffs to establish the other eight teams in the Round of 16. Teams that finish 25th or lower in the league stage will be eliminated. The format for all subsequent rounds remains unchanged.

“We are thrilled to welcome bet365 as an official global sponsor of the UEFA Champions League,” Said Guy-Laurent Epstein, the director of marketing at UEFA. “As one of the leading online sports betting brands, with more than 100 million customers, bet365 is dedicated to enhancing the excitement of sport while promoting responsible sports betting practices. We look forward to a successful partnership that not only elevates the experience for our fans but also supports efforts to protect the integrity of the sport.”

Bet365 is already a partner of Stoke City FC, who play in the English Championship League, which is the second level after the Premier League. Based in the United Kingdom, bet365 has plenty of experience with soccer betting, which should lead to a seamless partnership with the Champions League.