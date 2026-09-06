The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Football fans will be treated to two must-see matchups on Sunday evening. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the Wisconsin Badgers, while the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Louisville Cardinals, with both games kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday college football betting preview

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin betting preview



Notre Dame and Wisconsin are meeting for just the second time in the last 50 years, with the previous meeting during that stretch coming when Notre Dame cruised to a 41-13 win in 2021. The Fighting Irish won 10 straight games last season after losing their first two games, and they have their highest preseason AP Poll ranking (No. 4) since 2006. They are facing a Wisconsin team that is coming off a 4-8 campaign and has gone back-to-back seasons without a bowl game after 22 straight bowl appearances. Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite in the Week 1 college football odds at bet365, while the over/under is 47.5. Bet on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Ole Miss vs. Louisville betting preview



The lone meeting between top-25 teams in Week 1 will take place on Sunday night when No. 9 Ole Miss faces No. 24 Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ole Miss is in its first season under head coach Pete Golding, who was on Lane Kiffin's staff before Kiffin took the LSU job. The Rebels return quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was the SEC Newcomer of the Year last season. Louisville has won at least nine games in three straight seasons, but it has lost six straight games against ranked SEC teams. Ole Miss is a 7-point favorite in the Ole Miss vs. Louisville odds at bet365, while the over/under is 55.5. Bet on Louisville vs. Ole Miss and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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