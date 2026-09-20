The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's Week 2 NFL schedule features games like Broncos vs. Jaguars, Cowboys vs. Commanders and Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday night. Indy and Kansas City played to overtime last season with the Chiefs prevailing 23-20. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have revealed NFL best bets for all three of those games. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Broncos -2.5 vs. Jaguars

Commanders +4.5 vs. Cowboys

Colts +6.5 vs. Chiefs

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +540 (risk $100 to profit $540, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Broncos -2.5 vs. Jaguars

"Jacksonville has been red-hot, going back to last season - when they beat Denver at Mile High by the way, so there is some revenge here for the Broncos too," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "The Jags cruised easily past an awful Browns team last week and Denver got it handed to them by Kansas City. Denver is especially good at home in altitude and I expect a big bounce back here after being embarrassed on Monday Night. This team has too much talent to not be competitive for a second straight week and I don't expect they start 0-2. Give me the horses at home laying less than 3." Bet on Jaguars vs. Broncos and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Commanders +4.5 vs. Cowboys

"One of the toughest spots for an NFL team to start the year is playing back to back road games," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "The Washington Commanders are the only team in football that are doing so with consecutive divisional road games. Jayden Daniels stats weren't pretty week one, but he showed the closing fourth quarter ability he had his rookie year. The Commanders scored thirteen points and were a two point conversion away from tying. Expect a cleaner performance, and for the Commanders defensively to be fired up after giving up a season high forty four points to the Cowboys in Dallas last season." Bet on Week 2 NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Colts +6.5 vs. Chiefs

"There were many reasons why the Colts' defense got embarrassed in Week 1," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Among them: safety Cam Bynum wore the green dot. Indy's defense had trouble getting lined up properly, including not being set for the first play from scrimmage when Zay Flowers made a 49-yard catch. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is going with LB Akeem Davis-Gaither as his signal caller Sunday night, which should lead to better results. Anarumo has had much more career success vs. Patrick Mahomes than he has against Lamar Jackson. Look for Jonathan Taylor and Alec Pierce to lead the way as the Colts keep this close." Bet on Sunday Night Football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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