The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here with the bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting preview

The Chiefs and Broncos have combined to win every AFC West title since 2010, as Kansas City has 10 titles and Denver has six. This is their first season-opening meeting since 2004, and Denver holds a 4-1 advantage in Week 1 matchups. The Broncos swept the Chiefs last season for the first time since Peyton Manning was under center in 2014, going 14-3 overall to tie the record for most wins in franchise history.

Kansas City had its first losing season in 13 years under head coach Andy Reid last year, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15. This Week 1 matchup comes exactly nine months after suffering the injury. The Chiefs are 2.5-point home favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds at bet365, while the over/under is 43.5. Bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.