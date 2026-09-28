The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 3 NFL schedule concludes with Bears vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. According to the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds, Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 points on the road. SportsLine's proven experts have released three NFL best bets for Bears vs. Eagles. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday best bets at bet365

Eagles (-3.5) vs. Bears (-110)

Eagles vs. Bears: Case Keenum Under 28.5 yards longest completion (-115)

Eagles vs. Bears: D'Andre Swift Over 14.5 carries (-125)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Eagles (-3.5) vs. Bears

"I just can't quit the Eagles, 0-2 ATS so far," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "But now they're facing Case Keenum and a Bears defense that's bottom-10 vs. both the run and the pass so far. Chicago's run game has been effective because Caleb Williams was a passing threat. That won't be the case here, so the Eagles can exert some muscle inside. Philly's playcalling has been lacking, making games closer than they should be. But they can get Saquon Barkley going here, making Jalen Hurts more dangerous." Bet on Eagles vs. Bears and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Eagles vs. Bears: Case Keenum Under 28.5 yards longest completion

"Keenum will get the start for the Bears - his first since 2023. He hasn't completed a pass of at least 20 air yards since 2019, and now has the task of facing the Eagles stout pass defense," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Tyson Bagent did pass concussion protocol, and while he isn't starting, I would assume the possibility of him playing is in order if Chicago is in need of offense. Even with this Bears offense flush with playmakers, I'd have to think Keenum would need some YAC help to clear this line, and the Eagles are sound defensively on that front." Bet on Week 3 NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Eagles vs. Bears: D'Andre Swift Over 14.5 carries

"Do you remember the Black Friday game last year? The Bears ran 40 times against the Eagles and the running backs racked up 255 rushing yards," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "I'm not expecting that outcome necessarily on Monday Night. But with the Bears' QB situation murky, I do expect them to lean on the running game. RB Kyle Monagai is expected to play. But D'Andre Swift had 67% of the snaps last week. He's also exceeded this carries line in each of the first two games. You could approach his rushing line too, but I expect the Bears to heavily lean on Swift in this game. So I like approaching it this way." Bet on Monday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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