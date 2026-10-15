The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off with the Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for that game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Seahawks favored by 2.5 points on the road and the Over/Under at 40.5. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold's Over/Under for total passing yards is 223.5 at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Seahawks -2.5 vs. Broncos (-111)

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Emanuel Wilson Over 65.5 rushing yards (-135)

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Ernest Jones Over 9.5 tackles/assists (+105)

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +500 (risk $100 to profit $500, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Seahawks -2.5 vs. Broncos

"The Seahawks are coming off a game they gave away on a silver platter, severely reducing their margin for error in a quest to earn the No. 1 seed," SportsLine expert Adam Silverstein said. "This sets up as a terrific bounce-back spot, especially for Seattle's defense, against a Denver team that struggles to move the ball and lacks a dynamic enough run game. The Broncos do benefit from the altitude, but their defensive injuries are piling up; the only reason they didn't affect the hosts last week is that the Chargers were unable to take advantage. The Seahawks have the personnel and coaching to overcome whatever obstacles they might face Thursday night, and with this spread likely moving back to -3 (at least), the time to pounce is now." Bet on Broncos vs. Seahawks and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Emanuel Wilson Over 65.5 rushing yards



"Emanuel Wilson has been solid for the Seahawks and gets a tasty matchup against a poor Denver rushing defense on TNF," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "The Broncos rank 26th in EPA allowed per rush, which bodes well for Wilson who has handled some large workloads since Jadarian Price got injured. Wilson isn't the most dynamic RB but he gets what's blocked for him and in a game that projects to be competitive I like his chances of handling 16-18 rushing attempts." Bet on Thursday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Seahawks vs. Broncos: Ernest Jones Over 8.5 tackles/assists

"Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones is tied for third in the NFL with 50 tackles through five games," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Fellow starting linebacker Drake Thomas (35 tackles) has been ruled out with an ankle injury. With the Broncos going run-heavy under Sean Payton's play-calling, and Bo Nix throwing more short passes than anyone, I like Jones to get to double-digit tackles for the third time this season." Bet on Broncos vs. Seahawks and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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