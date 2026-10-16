The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are college football and MLB games on Friday night, featuring Memphis vs. Tulane on the gridiron and Rays vs. Guardians in Game 4 of the ALCS. SportsLine's experts have revealed Friday best bets for both, along with college football picks for No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Memphis -6.5 vs. Tulane (-121)

Rays -112 vs. Guardians

Ohio State -169 vs. Indiana

Combining the three picks into Friday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +450 (risk $100 to profit $450, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Memphis -6.5 vs. Tulane

"This is a bad matchup for a Tulane defense that's struggling as the Green Wave welcome in a Memphis team that ranks in the top 10 in total offense (516.7 yards per game) and poses a dual-threat issue through the air with Marcus Stokes and on the ground with Jaylin Carter," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "The Tulane defense ranks 119th nationally in total defense and it's supported by an offense that's averaging less than 19 points per game. This may be a tough road spot on a Friday night, but Memphis is on another level and should be able to ride that offense to a comfortable win." Bet on Tulane vs. Memphis and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Rays -112 vs. Guardians



"Think things worked out pretty well for the Rays despite losing 3-2 in Game 3. Why? They didn't use any key relievers and the Guardians used all theirs, including closer Cade Smith for 1.1 innings," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "This isn't the regular season so it's not like he's not available here, but that may matter. To me, the Rays have to throw the kitchen sink to avoid 3-1 and possible elimination on Saturday. You use everyone to ensure one more home game even if it means semi-tanking Game 5." Bet on the MLB Playoffs and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ohio State -169 vs. Indiana

"We've got a battle between the last two national champions in Bloomington, with undefeated Indiana against 1-loss Ohio State," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Hoosiers have won 22 straight games and also put their 19-game home win streak on the line. Indiana defeated Ohio State 13-10 last year in the Big Ten championship game, and I think Ohio State feels they owe them something. Ohio State is well prepared for the road, with their only loss coming at Texas, 24-23, where they blew a 20-point lead, and also winning at Iowa 31-14. I like Jeremiah Smith to have an epic game on the road that elevates his status as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Buckeyes are No. 1 in allowing just 4 yards per play." Bet on Week 7 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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