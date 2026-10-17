The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football schedule is loaded with exciting matchups, kicking off with No. 5 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State at noon ET. No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 6 Alabama, No. 15 Kentucky travels to Oklahoma and No. 8 BYU faces No. 2 Notre Dame to round out the action. SportsLine's experts have three college football best bets at bet365 on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Tennessee +7.5 vs. Alabama

Kentucky +6.5 vs. Oklahoma

Notre Dame -10.5 vs. BYU

Combining the three picks into Saturday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Tennessee +7.5 vs. Alabama

"The Crimson Tide may very well win this game, but Tennessee's rushing game against Alabama's questionable defense is what will keep it close," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Volunteers average 228.3 rushing yards per game (15th nationally) and rank sixth in rushing success rate. Georgia rushed for 206 yards against Bama last week, controlling the ball for more than 33 minutes, including a 10-play, 84-yard drive that gave the Bulldogs the lead. The other advantage the Volunteers have is in their pass rush vs. the Alabama line. The Vols average 4.0 sacks per game, second nationally, while Alabama allows 2.7 sacks per game (116th in sacks allowed), a mismatch Tennessee will have to win vs. a mobile Keelon Russell." Bet on Alabama vs. Tennessee and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Kentucky +6.5 vs. Oklahoma



"The Sooners needed a lot of smoke and mirrors to upset No. 1 Texas last week," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "They scored two non-offensive touchdowns (on a blocked punt and a pick six) to overcome a punchless offense. Relying on nonoffensive touchdowns is no way to live, and offensively challenged Oklahoma should not be a seven-point favorite over anyone, especially a Kentucky team that is soaring right now. The Wildcats average 34.7 points a game and have committed just five turnovers this season. They've already won at Texas A&M and at South Carolina." Bet on Week 7 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Notre Dame -10.5 vs. BYU

"This is a bad matchup for BYU," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Cougars are without star running back LJ Martin, who averages 7.8 yards per carry. BYU likes to overpower teams and run the football. That's not how you beat the Irish. Notre Dame ranks third in the country in rush defense, allowing just 58 yards per game. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier will need to make plays downfield against one of the country's best secondaries. That isn't the Cougars' strength. The matchup reminds me of BYU's two games against Texas Tech last season. The Red Raiders' defense dominated up front, forcing Bachmeier to beat them." Bet on BYU vs. Notre Dame and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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