The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Thursday's sports schedule is headlined by Packers vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 8 NFL slate. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, but Green Bay is a 3.5-point home favorite at bet365. SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for this showdown. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Packers -3.5 vs. Panthers (-110)

Josh Jacobs Over 14.5 carries (-130)

Chuba Hubbard anytime touchdown scorer (-115)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Packers -3.5 vs. Panthers

"I think the Packers are in a good break out spot against a very vulnerable Panthers defense, especially after adding Josh Jacobs to the mix," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "The Packers have been recenlty victimized by some self-inflicted wounds and some questionable officiating, and they get a Panthers squad that just got exposed by the Bucs. Look for the Packers to roll offensively and to do enough on defense to cover the spread." Bet on Panthers vs. Packers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Josh Jacobs Over 14.5 carries

"Opinions on his off-field drama aside, Josh Jacobs returned last week to play 52% of the snaps for the Packers," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He ran 11 times and saw 7 targets (5 catches) in the passing game. I see more run opportunities coming his way on Thursday against the Panthers, as Carolina has been a run funnel all season. They allow the most running back rush yards per game, second highest success rate, and their opponents have the sixth lowest pass rate above exception. The Packers run game has been abysmal, forcing Jordan Love to throw 39 times per game - but Jacobs presence should balance things. He wasn't spectacular against Detroit, but his 55% success rate was significantly better than any other Packers running back." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chuba Hubbard anytime touchdown scorer

"The worst run game in the league faces the worst run defense in the league, but I'm more intrigued by the RB on the other side," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Hubbard became a workhorse in the wake of Jonathon Brooks' injury, seeing 21+ touches in three straight before Carolina fell way behind last week and had to abandon the run game. Before that loss, Hubbard had scored in four of his five games this season. The Packers have allowed the second-most running back touchdowns this year (10), with last week being their only game keeping opposing RBs out of the end zone. I think this number deserves to be around -150, so I'll take the value play with my belief that Carolina keeps this one close." Bet on Thursday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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