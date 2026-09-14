The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in an AFC West showdown. SportsLine's proven experts have revealed three NFL best bets for this game, perfect for claiming the latest bet365 bonus code. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Chiefs vs. Broncos best bets at bet365

Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Broncos (-110)

Rashee Rice Over 5.5 receptions (+105)

Kenneth Walker Over 15.5 carries (-115)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +600 (risk $100 to profit $600, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Chiefs (-2.5) vs. Broncos (-110)

"Fans and bettors are high on the Broncos this season in the AFC, like they are on the Rams in the NFC. At BetMGM, the Broncos are the very highest in ticket count to go OVER their season win total," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "Their win total last year was 8.5. They won 14 games and now it's only 9.5. KC is favored in this game and it's already up to 3 in many spots, yet the masses are playing the dog. Everything is telling me Chiefs at home, laying less than a field goal, is still nearly an auto-play. This is triple-revenge for the Chiefs who have now fallen to Denver in each of their last three meetings. Give me Kansas City to win by three or more." Bet on MNF and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Rashee Rice Over 5.5 receptions (+105)

"Rice is Patrick Mahomes' safety blanket, and 5.5 receptions feels low for the role he owns in this offense," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Rice finished 2025 with a 28.7% target share and was targeted on more than 30% of his routes. He recorded at least six receptions in six of eight games last season and in eight of his last 11 full games dating back to 2024. With an aDOT of under 4, he's clearly a great option underneath and a chain mover." Bet on the NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Kenneth Walker Over 15.5 carries (-115)

"Kenneth Walker's backups are fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson and pass-catcher Brashard Smith. The Chiefs are starting undrafted rookie Khalil Benson at left tackle. He's a better run-blocker than pass-blocker, and he'll struggle against Denver's Nik Bonitto (27.5 sacks last two seasons)," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "With Patrick Mahomes returning from a torn ACL and LCL, look for the Chiefs to lean on their big free-agent acquisition. Even if Walker is inefficient early, Andy Reid will stick with him because Walker always is a threat to bust a long run." Bet on Chiefs vs. Broncos and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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