The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 15 ranked teams in action during the Week 1 college football schedule on Saturday, headlined by No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here with the bonus code CBSBET366:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday college football betting preview

LSU vs. Clemson betting preview



No. 11 LSU is in its first year under head coach Lane Kiffin, who was hired after going 55-19 at Ole Miss from 2020-2025. He brought in the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, according to 247Sports, headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina, a former 4-star recruit from the class of 2023, is making his second career start. LSU is a 10-point favorite in the Week 1 college football odds at bet365, with the over/under at 49.5. Bet on Clemson vs. LSU and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

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