The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's Week 2 NFL schedule concludes with Chiefs vs. Colts at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are favored by 5.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Colts odds. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Sunday best bets at bet365

Colts +6.5 vs. Chiefs (-120)

Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Colts +6.5 vs. Chiefs

"There were many reasons why the Colts' defense got embarrassed in Week 1," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Among them: safety Cam Bynum wore the green dot. Indy's defense had trouble getting lined up properly, including not being set for the first play from scrimmage when Zay Flowers made a 49-yard catch. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is going with LB Akeem Davis-Gaither as his signal caller Sunday night, which should lead to better results. Anarumo has had much more career success vs. Patrick Mahomes than he has against Lamar Jackson. Look for Jonathan Taylor and Alec Pierce to lead the way as the Colts keep this close." Bet on Sunday Night Football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.