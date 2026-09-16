The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. All 30 MLB teams are in action on Wednesday, while the Week 2 NFL schedule begins with Bills vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football. SportsLine's proven experts have revealed best bets for Diamondbacks vs. Marlins on Wednesday, Lions vs. Bills on Thursday and Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Diamondbacks (-130) vs. Marlins

Lions vs. Bills: Jameson Williams Over 56.5 receiving yards (-115)

Steelers vs. Patriots: Under 41.5 points (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +531 (risk $100 to profit $531, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Diamondbacks (-130) vs. Marlins

"This is a must win for Arizona after falling in extra innings on Tuesday night," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "The Diamondbacks sit 2.5 games behind the Padres for the final National League Wild Card spot, but finish the regular season at Petco Park for a three game series next weekend. Marlins starter Ryan Gusto has a 5.91 ERA in two starts this month and while Merrill Kelly doesn't inspire a ton of confidence from the Diamondbacks side, the team has won two of his last three starts. Quite simply, I have a hard time seeing Arizona lose this series when so much is on the line, so I guess I'll have to pay to find out." Bet on the MLB and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Lions vs. Bills: Jameson Williams Over 56.5 receiving yards (-115)

"I'm not letting the Week 1 box score scare me away from Williams," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "He finished with just 45 yards, but his usage was perfect for attacking this over. Williams saw nine targets, ran a route on 37 of Jared Goff's 40 dropbacks and commanded 128 air yards, accounting for 56% of Detroit's total air yards. His 23% target share was also second on the team. The bigger story was the drops. Williams had two credited drops, including one on a perfectly placed deep ball that could have turned into a long touchdown. The opportunities could be there, especially in a favorable script." Bet on TNF and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Steelers vs. Patriots: Under 41.5 points (-110)

"The Patriots have had plenty of time to stew over their loss in the opener, and I expect the defense will come to play against this suspect Steelers offense," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Pittsburgh played an even game against a Falcons team riddled with injuries and won thanks to one great play by T.J. Watt. Their defense should have success against this still-questionable Patriots offensive line, and without A.J. Brown, the passing attack looked poor in general last week. I don't think this one gets close to 40." Bet on Week 2 NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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