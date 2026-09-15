The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a 15-game MLB schedule on Tuesday, while the Week 2 NFL schedule begins with Bills vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

MLB betting preview at bet365

Every team in the MLB is in action on Tuesday, headlined by Cubs vs. Braves on national television at 7:40 p.m. ET. It is the second game of a three-game series between the NL East-leading Braves and the Cubs, who currently occupy a wild-card spot. Chicago is a -140 home favorite in the Tuesday MLB odds at bet365.

Another NL East team in action on Tuesday is Philadelphia, which is traveling to Washington for a 6:45 p.m. ET first pitch. The Phillies are in second place in the division and occupy a wild-card spot, while the Nationals are out of the playoff chase. Philadelphia is a -190 road favorite on Tuesday, with the over/under at 8. Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Week 2 NFL betting preview at bet365

The Week 2 NFL schedule kicks off with a thrilling matchup, as the Bills host the Lions on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off season-opening wins, with the Bills beating the Texans and the Lions beating the Saints. Buffalo is a 4.5-point home favorite in the Week 2 NFL odds at bet365.

Sunday's slate brings matchups like Patriots (-5.5) vs. Steelers, Bears (-5.5) vs. Vikings, Broncos (-2.5) vs. Jaguars and Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Commanders. The Chiefs (-6.5) face the Colts in primetime on Sunday Night Football, while Week 2 concludes with Rams (-7) vs. Giants on Monday Night Football. Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.