The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 15 ranked teams in action during the Week 1 college football schedule on Saturday, headlined by No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here with the bonus code CBSBET366:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday college football betting preview

Oregon vs. Boise State betting preview



No. 2 Oregon has its highest preseason AP Poll ranking in school history, as Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore returned for another year at quarterback. The Ducks are facing Boise State for the first time since 2024, when Oregon won on a 25-yard field goal as time expired. Boise State is in its first season in the Pac-12 after playing 15 seasons in the Mountain West. Oregon is a 24.5-point favorite in the Week 1 college football odds at bet365, while the over/under is 52.5. Bet on Oregon vs. Boise State and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

LSU vs. Clemson betting preview



No. 11 LSU is in its first year under head coach Lane Kiffin, who was hired after going 55-19 at Ole Miss from 2020-2025. He brought in the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, according to 247Sports, headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt. Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina, a former 4-star recruit from the class of 2023, is making his second career start. LSU is a 10.5-point favorite in the Week 1 college football odds at bet365, with the over/under at 51.5. Bet on Clemson vs. LSU and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

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