The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. No. 23 Missouri vs. Kansas headlines the Week 2 college football schedule on Friday. Missouri is a 5.5-point favorite on the road against Kansas, according to the latest college football betting odds at bet365. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Over 54.5 in Boston College vs. Rutgers (-110)

Kansas (+5.5) vs. Missouri (-110)

Michigan (+5.5) vs. Oklahoma (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Over 54.5 in Boston College vs. Rutgers (-110)

Boston College and Rutgers both struggled defensively in Week 1, as Rutgers allowed 37 points in a loss to UMass, and Boston College gave up 34 points in a loss to Cincinnati. Despite losing, Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff had 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie, a Saginaw Valley State transfer, had 223 passing yards and 78 rushing yards. SportsLine's proven computer model projects these teams to combine for 60 points, with Over 54.5 hitting in 62% of simulations. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Kansas +5.5 vs. Missouri (-110)

Kansas is seeking revenge on Friday night after blowing a 21-6 first-quarter lead against Missouri last season in the Border Showdown. The Jayhawks are 4-2 in their last six home games against top-25 opponents after losing the previous 20 games. Missouri is playing without star running back Ahmad Hardy (leg), who rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. SportsLine's model has Kansas winning outright and covering the spread in 71% of simulations. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Michigan +5.5 vs. Oklahoma (-110)

"OK, while Michigan absolutely didn't deserve Saturday's win, and it might take me until 2028 to get over that, this is a massive overreaction number for Week 2," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Why, because Oklahoma pounded UTEP? Nuh-huh. I'd favor UM at home (if slightly) and fully expect this to come down all week." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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