The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's Week 1 NFL schedule features games like Vikings vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET), Eagles vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET) and Giants vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). SportsLine's proven experts have released NFL best bets for all three of those games and more at bet365 on Sunday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday Week 1 NFL best bets at bet365

Vikings (-1) vs. Packers (-110)

Eagles (-4.5) vs. Commanders (-110)

Giants (+3) vs. Cowboys (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to profit $575, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Vikings -1 vs. Packers (-110)

"With Josh Jacobs out indefinitely, the Packers offense may need to rely more on the passing game," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "However, that's bad news for this matchup against a Vikings defense that should attack new left tackle Jordan Morgan relentlessly in this game. With Jeff Hafley moving on and Micah Parsons sidelined, the Packers defense also faces a tough test trying to slow down a Vikings offense that gained Kyler Murray this offseason and has Christian Darrisaw back to full health. The Vikings are the better team here and this line should be 3." Bet on the NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Eagles -4.5 vs. Commanders (-110)

"The Philadelphia Eagles have a ginormous advantage over Washington in the trenches, and it's not particularly close," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Washington's offensive line is weakened by injuries and lacks the chemistry needed to contain the Eagles' front seven. Philadelphia's defensive line, led by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, is set to exploit this weakness. In their last four matchups, the Eagles have run wild, piling up 875 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns at nearly six yards per carry. Last season, Washington managed to convert just 15.2% of their late downs. And that was with a better offensive line than they have now. Eagles should win comfortably, so I will swallow 4.5 points. My model has the Eagles winning by 8 points (24-16)." Bet on the NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Giants +3 vs. Cowboys (-110)

"A new era begins in New York with John Harbaugh running the show, but it makes sense why this line was bet up to 3 with the excitement around the Cowboys," White said. "However, at that number, I feel like we have to have value on a Giants offense that should be able to score points against a unit that, while seemingly improved, was terrible last season. I'm not ready to make the Cowboys three points better on a neutral field, so they're a fade on the road here." Bet on the NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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