The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a loaded Week 2 college football schedule on Saturday, headlined by No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas. SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets for that game, along with No. 21 Iowa vs. Iowa State and No. 14 USC vs. Louisiana. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Iowa (-13.5) vs. Iowa State (-120)

Texas to win vs. Ohio State (-120)

Over 59.5 in USC vs. Louisiana (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +575 (risk $100 to profit $575, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Iowa -13.5 vs. Iowa State (-120)

"Iowa State could prove to be the worst P4 team in the country, and I don't believe the market has caught on to how bad this team might be just yet," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Yes, this game can get ugly at times, but I believe the Hawkeyes are the superior side this season." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Texas to win vs. Ohio State (-120)

"Last year, the Buckeyes managed a 14-7 victory over the Longhorns in a defensive battle," SportsLine expert Josh Nagel said. "Quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Arch Manning each put up modest numbers in their respective big-stage debuts, but Sayin's late TD pass to Carnell Tate was a difference-maker. Now, the scene shifts to Austin for the rematch. While we're cognizant of Ohio State's dominance in recent years, the Longhorns have some advantages. Memorial Stadium is a difficult place to play for any opponent in a primetime showcase affair, and the projected 90-degree heat should work in the Longhorns' favor. What's more, their defense held Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith to just 43 yards on 6 catches. We see value on the Longhorns at this pick'em price without having lay points." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 59.5 in USC vs. Louisiana (-110)

"In nine August/September non-conference home games under Lincoln Riley, USC has averaged approximately 55 points per game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "USC opponents have averaged 15 PPG in those contests (despite two shutouts). I know that my over trend failed last week but I also didn't expect Fresno State's offense to be flat out incompetent against the Trojans. In this late start on Saturday, the biggest question I have is which number will be greater – the number of times Louisiana scores or the number of times they stop USC? It will be close. USC 49, Louisiana 20." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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