The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NFL Australia Game is on Thursday, as the Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West season-opening showdown at 8:35 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Rams vs. 49ers betting preview

NFL fans in Australia are getting treated to an exciting matchup on Thursday for the first-ever game in Australia, as both teams are expected to contend atop the NFC West this season. The Rams are led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who won the MVP award last year. He joins a roster that includes wide receiver Puka Nacua and defensive end Myles Garrett, who had more sacks (23) than the 49ers entire team (20) last season.

San Francisco's offense features quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and newly-signed wide receiver Mike Evans. Defensive end Nick Bosa is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of 2025. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites in the NFL Australia odds, with the over/under at 48.5. Bet on 49ers vs. Rams and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.