The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Rams will face the 49ers in the NFL's first-ever game in Australia on Thursday at 8:35 p.m. ET, and SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for that showdown. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Rams (-3.5) vs. 49ers (-120)

Rams vs. 49ers: Christian McCaffrey ATTS (-145)

Rams vs. 49ers: Kyren Williams Over 13.5 carries (-110)

Combining the three picks into Thursday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Rams (-3.5) vs. 49ers (-120)

"The Rams and 49ers are playing down under for the first NFL regular-season game in Australia on Thursday," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The 49ers have been there since the weekend already, while the Rams are still waiting to travel. The head coaches have two drastically different strategies, but one thing's true: the Rams have taken control of the series, winning four of the last five. The underdog has covered in five of the last six meetings, but I can't go against Sean McVay's strategy that has worked before in his international games. I like the Rams to win by 4 or more." Bet on the NFL Australia Game and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Rams vs. 49ers: Christian McCaffrey ATTS (-145)

"Might be the lowest we get Christian McCaffrey on this prop all season so might as well," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Kyren Williams is about 20 cents cheaper for the Rams but he has to worry about Blake Corum. McCaffrey doesn't have to worry about anyone other than a game-ending injury. That was such a bummer about Wednesday's opener. McCaffrey would make history tonight with a TD catch, passing Marshall Faulk for the most career by a tailback in the Super Bowl era. The model basically gives him a 69% shot of scoring combined. That's -223 on the ML." Use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to bet on 49ers vs. Rams and get $365 in bonus bets:

Rams vs. 49ers: Kyren Williams Over 13.5 carries (-110)



"Blake Corum's snap share should continue to rise, but Williams should still be around 70% to 73% while handling most of the early-down work," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "He also tends to get those late-game carries when the Rams are trying to milk the clock. Williams has mostly struggled to reach 13 carries when the Rams are getting blown out or when fumbles have cost him touches. This early in the season, I expect both teams to lean on the run." Bet on NFL Week 1 and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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