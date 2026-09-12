The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a loaded Week 2 college football schedule on Saturday, headlined by No. 5 Texas vs. No. 1 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday college football betting preview

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech betting preview



No. 20 Tennessee and Georgia Tech will renew an old rivalry on Saturday night, as Georgia Tech hosts the first meeting since 2017. These schools met every year from 1954-73, and Tennessee holds a 25-17-2 edge in the all-time series. The Vols cruised to a 56-9 win over Furman in their season opener, while the Yellow Jackets are coming off a 14-13 loss to Colorado. Tennessee is a 12.5-point favorite in the Saturday college football odds at bet365, with the over/under at 55.5. Bet on Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Texas vs. Ohio State betting preview



The biggest game of the day is No. 1 Ohio State at No. 5 Texas in a matchup that has been highly anticipated by college football fans. Ohio State is looking to defeat Texas for the third straight season after notching a 14-7 win in Week 1 last year, as the Longhorns became the first preseason No. 1 team to lose their opener since Miami in 1990. Both teams are led by Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterbacks Arch Manning (Texas) and Julian Sayin (Ohio State). The Longhorns are 1.5-point home favorites, with the over/under at 48.5. Bet on Ohio State vs. Texas and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.