Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas on Paramount+, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more. T-Mobile Arena hosted UFC 326 last week, and the action stays in Las Vegas as the Meta APEX hosts the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday. The six-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

UFC Fight Night betting preview



Josh Emmett (19-6) is a 41-year-old veteran who has struggled to win fights lately, losing four of his last five bouts heading into this featherweight main event against emerging talent Kevin Vallejos (17-1). Emmett has only been knocked out once in his career, but Vallejos is -105 to win via KO, TKO or DQ on Saturday night. The latest bet365 UFC odds have Vallejos at -550 to win the fight, with Emmett available at +400.

The co-main event pits Amanda Lemos (15-5-1) vs. Gillian Robertson (16-8) in a top-10 women's strawweight bout. This fight got pushed back from December and now gets more attention as a co-main event on Saturday. Lemos has lost two of her last three fights, but she also holds a win over current champion Mackenzie Dern.

Robertson is a -230 favorite in that fight, with Lemos at +190. Other fights on Saturday night include Jose Delgado (-450) vs. Andre Fili and Marwan Rahiki (-260) vs. Harry Hardwick. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

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