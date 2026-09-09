The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Seahawks host the Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch to kick off the NFL season at 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. According to the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds at bet365, the Seahawks are favored by 3.5 points at home. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Seahawks (-3.5) vs. Patriots (+100)

Seahawks vs. Patriots: AJ Barner Over 23.5 receiving yards (-110)

Under 44.5 in Seahawks vs. Patriots (-110)

Combining the three picks into Wednesday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +650 (risk $100 to profit $650, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Seahawks (-3.5) vs. Patriots (+100)

"Let me get this straight: we had the Seahawks favored by 5.5 on a neutral field in the Super Bowl," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Patriots lose by 16, and the first game of the following season they're playing on Seattle's home field, and the spread is only 3.5? Are the Patriots suddenly better? Did the Seahawks lose some mojo during the offseason? We're saying that if the Super Bowl were played again today on a neutral field that the game would be pick 'em when taking out Seattle's home-field advantage. Seattle, under the current format with home-field advantage, should be closer to -8.5. That's my thinking; I'll take Seattle to win." Bet on the NFL Kickoff Game and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Seahawks vs. Patriots: AJ Barner Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110)

"I like this spot for AJ Barner who looks like an ascending player for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "Barner had a strong rookie season and was a reliable target for Sam Darnold. He dealt with numerous injuries which were addressed in the offseason. New Seahawks OC Brian Fleury, who served as the TE coach in San Francisco for the last four seasons, figures to feature the position more. There is minimal target competition after JSN. The Patriots did give up above average production to opposing tight ends last season." Use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots and get $365 in bonus bets:

Under 44.5 in Seahawks vs. Patriots (-110)



"A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the season, and I see the Under as the best angle in the game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The Pats offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives. Will the O-line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented OC Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points." Bet on NFL Week 1 and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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