The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, and fight fans can use this on a UFC Fight Night main event that feels like it should be headlining a numbered card. Two of the top-three ranked featherweights go head-to-head in top-ranked Movsar Evloev vs. No. 3 Lerone Murphy from London's O2 Arena on Saturday on Paramount+. The card began with eight preliminary fights, and the six-fight main card starts at 4 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

UFC Fight Night betting preview



Five of the six fights on the main card of Saturday's UFC Fight Night from London feature an English fighter going up against someone from another country, which could bring high-intensity from the O2 Arena crowd. It will all lead up to an epic main event of undefeated, top-three-ranked featherweight fighters when Movsar Evloev (19-0) takes on Lerone Murphy (17-0-1). Evloev, 32 from Russia, is 9-0 in the UFC, with eight of his nine wins coming by unanimous decision. Murphy, 34 from England, is 10-0 in the UFC and is coming off a first-round knockout win over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in August.

Evloev hasn't fought since December 2024, battling health issues last year. But he maintained his top ranking in the division in pursuit of a championship opportunity. Saturday features more than just one attractive fight, though, with Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell Jr. also in a featherweight bout and Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson at welterweight among the six fights on the main card.

Evloev and Murphy have each gone to a decision in nearly every UFC fight of their careers, leading to -260 odds for the fight to go the distance in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at bet365. Evloev is the -250 favorite, despite not competing for 15 months, with the hometown hero Murphy as a +205 underdog. For method of victory betting, Evloev has -120 odds to win by decision, with wins by submission priced at +625 and KO/TKO/DQ at +700. Murphy is +325 to win by decision and +750 by KO/TKO/DQ. For Riley vs. Aswell, Riley is a -200 favorite with Aswell a +165 underdog and for Page vs. Patterson, Page is a -190 favorite with Patterson a +160 underdog. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

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