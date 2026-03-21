Movsar Evloev, the top-ranked featherweight in the UFC, makes his return to the octagon for his first fight since December 2024, when he takes on third-ranked Lerone Murphy in the main event on Saturday's UFC Fight Night on Paramount+, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more. UFC Fight Night goes international this week, fighting from the O2 Arena in London. The six-fight main card begins at 4 p.m. ET, preceded by eight preliminary fights that started at 1 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

UFC Fight Night betting preview



Saturday's main event pits two undefeated fighters against one another in a UFC Fight Night main event worthy of headlining a numbered card. Movsar Evloev is 19-0, including 9-0 in the UFC, while Lerone Murphy is 17-0-1, including 10-0 in the UFC, heading into their featherweight bout. Murphy will likely have the home crowd advantage, with the Englishman fighting in his home country against the Russian. Evloev also may have some octagon rust to shake off, fighting for the first time since he defeated former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision in December 2024. Meanwhile, Murphy won both his fights last year, and he's coming off a first-round knockout win over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in August.

The featherweight division is the main attraction for this London card, with Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell Jr. in the division taking place right before Evloev vs. Murphy. Riley, from England, is 12-0. Aswell, nicknamed "The Texas Kid," is 11-3. Five of the six fights on the main card feature an English fighter, as the crowd could make its presence felt on Saturday.

For UFC betting, Evloev is a -250 favorite with Murphy a +205 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night odds at bet365. Evloev has won all nine of his UFC fights by decision, and he has -115 odds to win by decision on Saturday, with wins by submission priced at +625 and KO/TKO/DQ at +650. Murphy often goes the distance as well, winning five of his last six by decision. Murphy's method of victory odds includes +325 to win by decision and +700 by KO/TKO/DQ. For Riley vs. Aswell, Riley is a -260 favorite with Aswell a +210 underdog. Riley is +125 to win by decision. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

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