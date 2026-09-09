The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There's also a super boost for one passing touchdown in the game. The 2026 NFL Kickoff Game features a Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday. According to the latest NFL betting odds, the Seahawks are favored by 3.5 points at home. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The Seahawks are coming off their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, as they cruised to a 29-13 win over the Patriots in February. They had the longest preseason title odds by a Super Bowl champion since the 2001 Patriots. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III earned Super Bowl MVP honors, but Seattle lost him during the offseason.

The Patriots are led by regular-season MVP runner-up Drake Maye, who became the second-youngest quarterback to start the Super Bowl. He led New England to a 14-3 record with 31 passing touchdowns in the regular season. Seattle is a 3.5-point home favorite on Wednesday night, with the over/under at 44.5. Bet on Patriots vs. Seahawks and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.