French Open preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending French Open champions, but neither of them is the top seed this time around, and only one of them is the betting favorite to repeat. Alcaraz is the No. 2 seed in the men's tournament behind No. 1 Jannik Sinner, however, Alcaraz (+105) is edging Sinner (+200) atop the odds board for French Open champion, after each won their first round matchups.. Swiatek is the No. 5 seed on the women's side, but is second in odds at +320, only trailing top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka at +275.

Other notable odds to win the French Open for the men's tournament are Novak Djokovic at +1200, Alexander Zverev at +1800, Tommy Paul at +8000 and Taylor Fritz at +8000. Paul and Fritz had the lowest odds of any American men, as an American has not won the men's French Open since Andre Agassi in 1999. Fritz was a quick exit, however, losing in four sets to Daniel Altmaier in the first round.

For the women, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are tied for the third-shortest odds at +500, with Jasmine Paolini (+1400) and Qinwen Zheng (+1700) the only others with odds lower than +2000. If you're looking to learn more about betting on tennis, check out our tennis betting guide.

Responsible Gaming

The most important thing for new bettors, professional bettors and every bettor in between to understand is the importance of responsible gaming. At bet365, the sportsbook has tools for every bettor to use, such as stake and deposit limits.

Other national resources include The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.