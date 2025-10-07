The Tuesday sports schedule brings two MLB playoff games along with NHL Opening Night, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch their spot in the ALCS when they face the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday, while the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners square off with the series level at 1-1. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

There are a pair of ALDS playoff games on Tuesday, starting with the Tigers vs. Mariners at 4:08 p.m. ET. Detroit returns home after splitting the first two games in Seattle, but the Mariners are -130 road favorites for Game 3. Right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) is facing Tigers starter Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64).

The nightcap pits the Yankees vs. Blue Jays in an elimination game for New York. Top-seeded Toronto took care of business at home, outscoring the Yankees by a combined score of 23-8 in Games 1 and 2. Right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) will try to help the Yankees (-145) stave off elimination. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

NHL Opening Night betting preview

The 2025-26 NHL season starts with a tripleheader on Tuesday evening. Florida begins its Stanley Cup defense with a home game against Chicago, and the Panthers are -290 favorites for that 5 p.m. ET start. Later in the evening, the Rangers (-220) host the Penguins at 8 p.m. ET, while the Kings (-110) and Avalanche meet at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.