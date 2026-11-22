The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule is headlined by 49ers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Vikings +3.5 vs. 49ers

Combining the picks into NFL parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to profit $587, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Vikings +3.5 vs. 49ers

"The Minnesota Vikings got the trade they needed with Kirk Cousins, as they ended a two game slide in last week's road win over the Packers," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "Now Cousins will have to endure his fourth straight game on the road. Just two weeks ago he faced the Niners defense with the Raiders and had a season high three interceptions. Look for Kevin O'Connell to have wrinkles to attack the 49ers defense. Minnesota has won three out of the last four matchups in the regular season over San Francisco, with Cousins quarterback in two of the wins. Tail the Vikings." Bet on Sunday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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