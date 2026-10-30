The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NBA Cup begins on Friday, offering games like Knicks vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Lakers in a pair of rematches from Opening Night. SportsLine's experts have revealed their NBA best bets for those games along with Pistons vs. Nets. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Nets +8.5 vs. Pistons (-112)

Knicks vs. 76ers: New York Under 114.5 points (-115)

Warriors vs. Lakers: Yaxel Lendeborg Over 22.5 points + assists (-112)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +569 (risk $100 to profit $569, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Nets +8.5 vs. Pistons

"The Nets remain winless but are coming off an inspired effort in Boston, where they lost 125-124 in overtime on Tuesday," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Detroit is 4-1 and coming off a 13-of-33 performance from deep in Wednesday's eight-point win over Charlotte. The Pistons are a little inflated in this spot, and I wouldn't expect them to shoot that well Friday. They're also playing their third game in four days. Grab the points with a Nets' team hungry for its first win." Bet on Pistons vs. Nets and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Knicks vs. Pistons: New York Under 114.5 points

"We saw this matchup at the start of the season, with the Knicks only scoring 100 on ring night," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Knicks only have three players scoring in double figures right now and will again be without Jose Alvarado (ankle). He's a sparkplug off the bench and while he's not a major part of this handicap, Tyler Kolek picks up usage in his place, more of a floor general than offensive force right now. The 76ers have the third-best defense in the league and have held four of five opponents under their implied total. Combine that with a Knicks team that ranks 26th in pace and 29th in points scored per drive and this feels like a spot where the struggles from 11 days ago stick." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Warriors vs. Lakers: Yaxel Lendeborg Over 22.5 points + assists

"After a pedestrian first game, Yaxel Lendeborg has come alive with four straight outings recording at least 24 points plus assists," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The rookie has seen his usage rate skyrocket as the Warriors are enabling him to run the offense, allowing Steph Curry to play more off-ball. In a Cup game, Lendeborg will also have to back up his comments he made about Luka Doncic on opening night - but should find himself in a plus spot overall." Bet on Lakers vs. Warriors and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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