The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Tuesday's sports schedule includes two college football games, as Akron faces Ohio and Miami (OH) hosts Buffalo. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed college football best bets for both games, while one of SportsLine's experts has an NFL best bet for Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Over 51.5 points in Ohio vs. Akron

Over 44.5 points in Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Jaguars -8.5 vs. Ravens

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to profit $614, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Over 51.5 points in Ohio vs. Akron

Ohio is on a five-game winning streak entering Tuesday's matchup, scoring at least 24 points in four of those games. The Bobcats are two games removed from one of their best offensive showings of the season, scoring 48 points against Sacramento State. Akron's defense has been struggling all season, allowing 32.8 points per game. The Zips have given up at least 34 points in all but two games, which is a big reason why the Over is hitting in 61% of the model's simulations. Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 44.5 points in Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Miami (OH) is on a three-game winning streak and has scored a combined 62 points in its last two games. The RedHawks are averaging over 355 yards and 27 points per game this season. Buffalo has won three straight games as well, scoring 31 points in its win over Bowling Green last week. The Bulls have an elite rushing attack led by senior running back Messiah Burch, who has gone over 170 rushing yards in back-to-back games. SportsLine's model has the Over cashing in 64% of simulations, with the teams combining for 50 points. Bet on and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Jaguars (-8.5) vs. Ravens

"Jacksonville enjoyed a stress-free thrashing of Indianapolis on Sunday and, having come off a bye, should be in fine fettle against a team with one big QB-related migraine," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Starter Lamar Jackson is out with a bum thumb, while second-stringer Tyler Huntley appears unlikely with a throbbing toe. Even No. 3 man Joe Fagnano needed treatment during the game and finished largely because the next option was a RB. The Ravens could pick up a veteran, but the short week would give him little time to acclimate regardless of his role. Even were Baltimore at full strength, the Jags are the superior team at this stage of the season. The Ravens' QB void widens the gap." Bet on Thursday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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