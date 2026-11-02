The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. An NFC battle takes center stage on Monday Night Football, as the Seattle Seahawks host the Chicago Bears. Seattle (4-3) is coming off a win over Kansas City, while Chicago (5-2) is on a two-game winning streak. SportsLine's experts have revealed three Seahawks vs. Bears best bets for Monday's game, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. According to the latest Bears vs. Seahawks odds, Seattle is favored by 3.5 points at home. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Monday best bets at bet365

Seahawks (-3.5) vs. Bears

Over 46.5 points in Seahawks vs. Bears

Caleb Williams Over 227.5 passing yards

Combining the picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +470 (risk $100 to profit $470, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Seahawks (-3.5) vs. Bears

"No defense allows more yards per play than Chicago, and that's despite playing a 9-3 game in the rain vs. the Vikings," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "Meanwhile, the Seahawks have allowed the fewest yards; they're No. 6 vs. the run and No. 1 against the pass. Caleb Williams may be the better QB, but Sam Darnold has the better matchup. Seattle also should get an offensive boost with the season debut of RB1 Zach Charbonnet and return of first-round rookie RB Jadarian Price." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 46.5 in Seahawks vs. Bears

"The Seahawks have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, allowing only 233 yards per game, but the Bears have the No. 3 offense along with the No. 1 rushing attack," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Bears are using the running game to set up the brilliant aerial attack from Caleb Williams. If you're a defense trying to defend Williams, this kind of puts you in a pickle. The Bears average 25.7 points per game. What do you choose to stop? The Seahawks offense helps the opposing team's offense by turning the ball over 13 times this season. There are only two teams that have more turnovers than the Seahawks. I think these two teams get in a shootout." Bet on Bears vs. Seahawks and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Caleb Williams Over 227.5 passing yards

"I love this Caleb Williams yardage prop over," Roberts said. "This is a guy who looks like a young Reggie Jackson, and he's the straw that stirs the drink for this Bears squad. The Seahawks made quick work of the Chiefs last week, 20-3, but this Bears team is of a different caliber. When I look at Caleb Williams away stats, he's 51 of 65 for 574 yards, 3 touchdown passes, and no picks with a QB rating of 118.8. He also has 2 road rushing touchdowns. He's not going to be phased by the Seahawks defense or their crowd. He's going to go to work and get his 300 yards passing." Bet on Monday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.