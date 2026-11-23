The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals will face the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, as quarterback Joe Burrow brings a league-high 27 passing touchdowns into the matchup. One of SportsLine's experts is backing Burrow Over 2.5 passing touchdowns for this 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, while two other experts have locked in their NFL best bets at bet365. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday best bets at bet365

Bengals -6.5 vs. Commanders

Over 54.5 points in Bengals vs. Commanders

Joe Burrow Over 2.5 passing touchdowns

Combining the picks into NFL same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +275 (risk $100 to profit $275, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Bengals -6.5 vs. Commanders

"Don't look now, but the league MVP favorite is Joe Burrow," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Bengals QB is scalding, with 20 TD throws and a connection rate of 77.6 percent over a five-game span. The Commanders, 20th in points permitted in large part owing to a leaky pass defense that ranks one rung above the league bottom, seem ill-equipped to pour cold water on Burrow. The once-beleagured Bengals' defense boasts a No. 10 ranking for points yielded, more than a field goal lower per game than Washington." Bet on Monday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 54.5 points in Bengals vs. Commanders

"There's a big total in the Monday night game, but I'm looking at a total that's more in the '60s range between Cincinnati and Washington," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Bengals have scored 31 or more points in their last five games and gone over in four of them. The question is whether or not Washington keeps up with the Bengals, and because it's the Bengals defense, I say yes, they will show up. Washington went over the total in their first three games of the season, and they played four excellent defenses to slow them down in their last four games. They'll play the opponent's style just fine. The weather forecast for Monday night in Landover is 53° with 12 mph winds and a 3% chance of precipitation." Bet on Commanders vs. Bengals and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Joe Burrow Over 2.5 passing touchdowns

"Joe Burrow is on fire - he's cleared this line in 6/9 games, including five straight (20 total in that span)," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's also over this line in 17/26 full games over the last three seasons when playing with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals are the most pass-happy team based on pass rate over expectation, and they're facing the Commanders whose opponents collectively have the second highest PROE. Washington also uses a two-high safety scheme at the fourth highest rate, and Burrow has thrown 19 of his 27 TDs against the shell (in only half his snaps). Burrow will be throwing a ton, and I expect at least three passes to end up in the end zone." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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