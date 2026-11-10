The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Minnesota Vikings will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, as two of the three one-loss teams in the NFL go head-to-head in primetime. SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for this 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, including an NFL pick on Minnesota to cover as a 3.5-point underdog. The Over/Under for total points scored in Bills vs. Vikings is 45. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday best bets at bet365

Vikings (+3.5) vs. Bills

Justin Jefferson Over 80.5 receiving yards

Khalil Shakir Over 3.5 receptions

Combining the picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +430 (risk $100 to profit $430, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Vikings (+3.5) vs. Bills

"In terms of EPA, the Vikings rank No. 1 against the pass and No. 3 against the run," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Brian Flores' defense also leads the NFL in sack rate (10.2 percent) and points per drive allowed (1.18). If any defense can slow down Josh Allen, it is Minnesota's. Carson Wentz taking over for Kyler Murray might be an upgrade, as Murray has compiled the lowest passing success rate of his career. The Bills are playing a high rate of man coverage -- a look Murray has been terrible against. Look for a thriller down to the wire and grab the points." Bet on Bills vs. Vikings and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Justin Jefferson Over 80.5 receiving yards

"Carson Wentz will be under center on MNF when the Bills take on the Vikings. This is good news for Justin Jefferson as the pair has shown very good chemistry," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "This is an excellent matchup in what should be a competitive game environment." Bet on Vikings vs. Bills and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Khalil Shakir Over 3.5 receptions

"This is a sneaky spot for Khalil Shakir. The slot receiver has functioned as a safety blanket for Josh Allen throughout his career, and this season is no different," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Shakir has been targeted on 15 of his 51 routes when Allen has been blitzed, catching 11 of those passes - his 0.29 target per route run leads the Bills. The Vikings blitz a ton - 69% almost double as much as any other team. And their two-high safety/zone heavy scheme is conducive to Shakir's route tree" Bet on Monday Night Football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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