The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 6 college football schedule begins on Tuesday with Troy vs. Southern Miss, while the MLB playoffs continue with Braves vs. Dodgers and Padres vs. Brewers. SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed college football best bets and MLB best bets for all three of those games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Over 6 runs in Braves vs. Dodgers (-115)

Southern Miss +10.5 vs. Troy (-115)

Brewers +1.5 runs vs. Padres (-200)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +424 (risk $100 to profit $424, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Over 6 runs in Braves vs. Dodgers (-115)

The pitchers are getting all the attention heading into this game, as Braves ace Chris Sale faces Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, Los Angeles ranked third in the MLB in batting average, fourth in runs and seventh in home runs during the regular season. Atlanta ranked inside the top 10 in all three categories as well, so both lineups are capable of scoring in bunches. SportsLine's computer model has these teams scoring a combined 7.3 runs, as the Over hits in 56% of simulations. Bet on Dodgers vs. Braves and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Southern Miss +10.5 vs. Troy (-115)



Southern Miss is off to a disappointing 1-3 start this season, but it has faced a challenging schedule. The Golden Eagles faced Auburn, UConn and Tulane in consecutive games before having last weekend off to prepare for this contest. They easily covered the spread as 18-point underdogs in a 24-21 loss to Tulane on Sept. 26, as senior quarterback Landry Lyddy threw for 243 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Troy is coming off back-to-back double-digit losses and has only won one game by more than three points this season. The model has Southern Miss covering this spread 58% of the time. Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Brewers +1.5 runs vs. Padres (-200)



Milwaukee has a chance to close out the series on Tuesday night and book its place in the NLCS after winning a pair of one-run games at home. Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta is 1-3 with an 8.76 ERA in five career starts against Milwaukee, and Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich is 7 of 18 with two homers and two doubles against Pivetta. Brewers starter Dustin May is 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 16 appearances against San Diego. The model has Milwaukee covering the run line in 70% of simulations. Bet on the MLB playoffs and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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