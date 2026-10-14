The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 MLB Playoffs continue with Game 3 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, while the Week 7 college football schedule kicks off with two games. According to the latest Brewers vs. Dodgers odds at bet365, Los Angeles (-1.5) to cover the run line is priced at +118. SportsLine's experts and proven computer model have revealed best bets for Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky and Brewers vs. Dodgers, along with a lookahead bet for Ohio State vs. Indiana on Saturday. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Blake Snell Over 6.5 strikeouts

Sam Houston +105 vs. Western Kentucky

Ohio State -178 vs. Indiana

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +604 (risk $100 to profit $604, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Blake Snell Over 6.5 strikeouts

"The Brewers hit worse on the road and worse against lefties as compared to righties," SportsLine expert Matt Snyder said. "The Dodgers desperately need Snell to step up here and he struck out 10 in eight scoreless innings in the NLCS last year in Milwaukee. It's a different Brewers team this time around, but I trust Snell for his strikeouts here." Bet on the NLCS and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Sam Houston +105 vs. Western Kentucky



Sam Houston brings a 1-4 record into Wednesday's game, but it has faced a difficult schedule with three road games, including matchups against Texas Tech and Liberty. The Bearkats covered the spread as double-digit underdogs in losses to Troy, Tulsa and Texas Tech, and they also covered as 21-point home favorites in a 59-0 win over Nicholls. Western Kentucky has only covered the spread once in four road games this season. SportsLine's proven computer model has Sam Houston winning in 57% of simulations, despite being offered as an underdog at bet365. Bet on Wednesday college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ohio State -178 vs. Indiana

"I grabbed Ohio State -3 on Monday, but with that number gone, I'm comfortable taking the moneyline at anything under -185," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. That could be free eats for Jeremiah Smith, who is playing like the best player on the planet. I grabbed Ohio State -3 on Monday, but with that number gone, I'm comfortable taking the moneyline at anything under -185. Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. Ohio State is battle-tested, having already gone into Kinnick Stadium and shut down Iowa." Bet on Indiana vs. Ohio State and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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