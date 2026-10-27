The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Brewers will try to close out a sweep of the Rays in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, while a four-game NBA slate is headlined by Knicks vs. Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. One of SportsLine's experts has World Series picks for tonight's game, which begins at 8 p.m. ET, and another expert has college football picks for Delaware vs. Western Kentucky. According to the latest Brewers vs. Rays odds at bet365, Milwaukee is a -125 money line favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in Game 4. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Brewers -125 vs. Rays

Western Kentucky +2.5 vs. Delaware

Dylan Harper (Spurs) Over 17.5 total points (-102)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to profit $581, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Brewers -125 vs. Rays

"One team has everything going right, and they're laughing, partying, and bringing in an eventual World Series Championship," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The other team, the Rays, is playing like their grandmother just died. The Rays had to sit through Game 3 being 10 runs down for the most grueling hour and a half and exposure of their baseball life. How do you come back from that? I'm sure we're going to get more than one run from the Rays tomorrow, but if the Brewers keep doing what they're doing, they're going to win." Bet on the World Series and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Western Kentucky +2.5 vs. Delaware

"Western Kentucky comes into this having won three of its last four, and had a bye last week, so it's well-rested," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Any time I can catch points in a situation like this in a game that's basically a coin flip, I'll take em." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Dylan Harper (Spurs) Over 17.5 total points

"Dylan Harper has been starting with Tobias Harris (calf) out," SportsLine expert Mike Barner pointed out. "He scored at least 18 points in all three games for the Spurs, including 22 points against the Mavericks on Saturday despite only playing 28 minutes in a lopsided victory. The key is, he attempted at least 15 shots in all three games. He shot 50.5% from the field last year, so the increased playing time and usage rate certainly elevates his scoring upside. There is blowout potential here against the Kings, but I still like this over." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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