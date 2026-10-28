The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Brewers have another chance to close out the World Series on Wednesday night against the Rays, as Game 5 begins at 8 p.m. ET. One of SportsLine's experts has MLB best bets for that game, while two other experts have NBA best bets for Rockets vs. Bucks and Magic vs. Raptors. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Brewers vs. Rays: Milwaukee Over 3.5 runs (-115)

Rockets vs. Bucks: Amen Thompson Over 25.5 points + rebounds (-110)

Raptors vs. Magic: Anthony Black Over 13.5 points (-105)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Brewers vs. Rays: Milwaukee Over 3.5 runs

"The Milwaukee Brewers were held without a multi-run inning for just the fourth time this postseason, and it was in a 12-inning game! The Rays pitching and defense locked in, shutting down the Brew Crew by robbing multiple hits and getting big strikeouts when needed, but I'm not convinced that happens again in Game Five," SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca said. "On Tuesday, Milwaukee's offense hit 20 balls "hard" at over 95 mph exit velo, yet just six were hits, and if you look at specifically the 100+ mph exit velo batted balls, the Brewers racked up 12 but had just three hits to show for it. I think they capitalize better in this one, after going 0-3 with men in scoring position and leaving eight runners on base." Bet on the World Series and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Rockets vs. Bucks: Amen Thompson Over 25.5 points + rebounds

"The Rockets might deploy more small lineups for this game with Alperen Sengun (back) and Steven Adams (calf) out," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "Amen Thompson has already been great on the boards, posting at least 10 rebounds in three of his four games. In addition to his rebounding prowess, he is averaging 17.0 points while shooting 53.2% from the field. The Bucks play at the second-fastest pace in the league and are 19th in defensive rating, so there should be ample opportunities for Thompson to score and grab rebounds." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Raptors vs. Magic: Anthony Black Over 13.5 points

"Anthony Black should assume a bigger role as the Magic are dealing with a litany of injuries," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero will both be out today, likely meaning Black assumes starting point guard duties. Black averaged 17.8 points per game last season without Suggs in 23 contests without Suggs, and put up 18 points against the Knicks when Suggs went down on Sunday." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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