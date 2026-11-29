The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule is loaded with exciting matchups, including Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET). Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

Combining the picks into NFL parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

"There's a good chance we'll have rainy conditions in this game, and that should favor a Browns team that deals with this on a regular basis over an indoor team still breaking in a rookie QB," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Even though the Raiders found success on the ground last week, they still rank just 31st in yards per rush, and though the Browns rush defense isn't great, it should be aided by playcalling in poor conditions. If the weather isn't a problem, the Browns may be favored by even more as I have this at -7 in ideal conditions with my low rating on the Raiders thanks to their defensive struggles against the pass and the run." Bet on NFL games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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