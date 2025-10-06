The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by wagering on Chiefs vs. Jaguars Monday Night Football. Jacksonville is off to a 3-1 start this season and at home, but the Jags are still home underdogs against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Chiefs vs. Jaguars betting preview

Jacksonville's defense has been its calling card through the first four weeks of the season, leading the NFL with 13 takeaways. The Jaguars sealed their win over the 49ers last week with a late strip sack of Brock Purdy, and they rank fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game this season. This has allowed them to overcome mediocre quarterback play, as Trevor Lawrence is 0-for-9 on throws over 20 yards and ranks 28th in EPA per play.

The Chiefs have only allowed nine plays over 20 yards this season, and they are riding a two-game winning streak following their slow start. They have won eight straight games against the Jaguars, covering the spread in four of their last five trips to Jacksonville. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds at bet365, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is essential, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and stake limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.