The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule features 14 games, including Chiefs vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET), 49ers vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET) and Lions vs. Panthers (8:20 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed their NFL best bets for all three of those matchups. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Raiders (+4.5) vs. Chiefs (-110)

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers (-110)

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers (-110)

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Raiders (+4.5) vs. Chiefs

"In 2025, Kansas City faced an unusual schedule—they never had to play two straight road games in back-to-back weeks unless there was a bye in between," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The last time the Chiefs went on the road for consecutive games without extra rest was back in November 2024. Las Vegas averages 13.0 offensive yards per point, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Raiders' defensive front has quietly put up strong numbers with a 50% pass-rush win rate and a 36% run-stop win rate. Both teams have a positive sack differential, and with Jackson Powers-Johnson likely to miss time, the Raiders are counting on Caleb Rogers, who's a solid replacement at right guard." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Broncos (+3) vs. 49ers

"The Broncos offense followed a familiar pattern on Sunday, seemingly relearning how to play football in the first half before rallying back for the win," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I would typically love to fade a team like that the following week on the road, but this 49ers team is so decimated that I see catching 3 as a value for a playoff-caliber team with Denver. Nick Bosa's absence could be felt last week with the Cardinals moving the ball consistently, and the 49ers have a number of injuries on offense to worry about as well, including to Mike Evans and Trent Williams. If the Broncos are an above-average team -- and I think they are -- this line makes little sense with the 49ers so beat up." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

"The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true about the Panthers as well with their top two corners and best O-lineman out," White said. "Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. The Lions O-line got back multiple starters last week, and I thought their defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit is 7-1 ATS outdoors when favored since 2023, and Carolina's injuries give them a great chance to get the cover here as well." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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